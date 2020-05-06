e-paper
Home / Football / ‘I’m healed’:Paulo Dybala gets all-clear after coronavirus

‘I’m healed’:Paulo Dybala gets all-clear after coronavirus

“Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care,” tweeted the 26-year-old.

football Updated: May 06, 2020 22:46 IST
AFP
Milan
A file photo of Paulo Dybala.
A file photo of Paulo Dybala.(AP)
         

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed Wednesday that he has been given the all-clear almost a month-and-a-half after contracting coronavirus.

Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi.

Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the virus on March 11.

Both he and World Cup winner Matuidi recovered mid-April.

Dybala was diagnosed on March 22, along with his girlfriend Oriana, who recovered sooner from the disease which has killed nearly 30,000 people in Italy.

Dybala also posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his arms outstretched looking at the sky: “My face says it all, I’m finally cured from Covid-19.” Italian champions Juventus also confirmed that their Argentine star had recovered.

“Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results,” Juventus said in a statement.

“The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.” (AFP) AH AH

