IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma welcomes Yuvraj Singh in style

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sent out a warm welcome note for Yuvraj Singh on social media after the three-time champions acquired the services of the star all-rounder in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Tuesday.

Mumbai shelled out Rs 1 crore for Yuvraj in a last-minute buy and franchise owner Akash Ambani called it their biggest steal in the tournament’s 11-year-old history. And now, captain Rohit come out in support of the India discard and welcomed him with open arms at one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history.

Also Read - IPL auction: Yuvraj Singh our biggest steal in history - Akash Ambani

Rohit’s post read: “Welcome to the city of heroics @YUVSTRONG12”.

Welcome to the city of heroics @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/EiPXBKtUKO — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 19, 2018

Earlier, during the auction, Yuvraj initially went unsold and it was only after he re-entered the players’ pool, Mumbai bought him.

“To be honest, we had budgeted a lot more for Yuvraj and Malinga. At Rs one crore, a player like Yuvraj is probably the (biggest) steal of 12 (sic) years. He has won every trophy there is to be won,” Ambani told the host broadcaster of the auction.

“We focussed on experience a lot as well on the youngsters. We have identified specific roles for both of them (Yuvraj and Malinga).”

Also Read - IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh rings warning bells for Mumbai Indians’ opponents - Watch

In 2015, Yuvraj fetched a record Rs16 crore deal with the Delhi franchise since then his IPL fortunes have fallen rapidly. He was picked up by KXIP at his base of price of Rs 2 crore earlier this year before the team released him following a lean 2018 IPL.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 18:03 IST