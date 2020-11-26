e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ISL 2020: NorthEast hold Blasters to 2-2 draw after late strike from Sylla

ISL 2020: NorthEast hold Blasters to 2-2 draw after late strike from Sylla

Goals from Sergio Cidoncha and Gary Hooper gave Kerala a 2-0 lead at the break. But Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah reduced the margin before Sylla’s injury time equaliser enabled NorthEast to go home with a point in their kitty.

football Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kerala Blasters and NorthEast FC end in a 2-2 draw
Kerala Blasters and NorthEast FC end in a 2-2 draw(ISL/Twitter)
         

Substitute Idrissa Sylla equalised in the dying moments to help NorthEast United hold Kerala Blasters to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League game, here on Thursday.

Goals from Sergio Cidoncha (5th minute) and Gary Hooper (45th) gave Kerala a 2-0 lead at the break. But Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah (51st) reduced the margin before Sylla’s injury time equaliser enabled NorthEast to go home with a point in their kitty.

After a minute’s silence to honour late Diego Maradona, Kerala got off to a dream start with Cidoncha heading in a Seityasen free-kick in the 5th minute. The Spaniard’s looped header was a thing of beauty — no goalkeeper in the world could have saved that.

Sahal Abdul Samad’s absence had meant that Cidoncha was playing higher up and that strategy worked a treat.

In the 23rd minute, Hooper fluffed a sitter when NorthEast’s defense was caught off guard. Cidoncha, after receiving the ball from Hooper, squared it back to him, with the Englishman facing an open goal. Hooper’s first-time shot, though, blazed over the bar.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances until the end of the first half when an offensive move from Kerala ended with the referee pointing to the spot. Rakesh Pradhan was rather harshly adjudged to have slashed Lalthathanga Khawlhring down. Hooper fired the resulting penalty straight down the middle.

NorthEast keeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury managed to get a foot to it, but the touch wasn’t enough to keep the ball out.

The Highlanders started the second-half positively and were soon rewarded for their intent. Some poor defending by Kerala allowed Appiah to score from close range.

However, Appiah turned villain later when NorthEast were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute. The Ghanian tried to find Lalengmawia, but the latter was brought down in the box by Jessel Carneiro. Appiah stepped up to take the penalty but his spot-kick hit the crossbar before ricocheting out.

Minutes after his miss, Appiah was replaced by Guinean forward Sylla who would go on to have a major influence on the game.

Nus’ side kept knocking on the door and were soon rewarded for their efforts. Sylla missed a chance to draw level in the 83rd minute when he directed a header over the bar.

But he made up for that in injury time, superbly controlling a long ball from Gurjinder Kumar with his chest before powering home past Kerala keeper Albino Gomes.

In the end, the draw ensured that NorthEast remained unbeaten after two games.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In