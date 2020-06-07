e-paper
Home / Football / ‘It was a hasty decision’: PSG midfielder Ander Herrera on Ligue 1 getting cancelled

‘It was a hasty decision’: PSG midfielder Ander Herrera on Ligue 1 getting cancelled

Speaking in an interview to AS Spanish, Herrera revealed that the players were left shocked when the announcement was made.

football Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ander Herrera.
File image of Ander Herrera.(Twitter/PSG)
         

Paris St Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has called the move by French authorities to cancel the remainder of the Ligue 1 2019-20 season in the wake of coronavirus pandemic as a ‘hasty decision’. French authorities had announced that the sports activities will remain suspended in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 in April, and following that, the Ligue 1 season was ended abruptly with PSG being crowned as the champions.

Speaking in an interview to AS Spanish, Herrera revealed that the players were left shocked when the announcement was made. “We were very surprised. I remember that in the team chat many of us were in shock, in fact some did not believe it,” he said.

“I think it was a hasty decision because time is giving reason to the Bundesliga and hopefully the same will happen with the Spanish league and the rest.

“We also do not know if the two French Cups will be played in August, the Champions League does not yet have a return date... there are many unknowns yet,” he added.

While La Liga is set to resume next week in Spain, English Premier League and Serie A in Italy are also going to restart this month. In Germany, Bundesliga season had already resumed last month with matches taking place amid closed doors.

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas had earlier, also spoken, on the same, and had said that the decision was made too soon. “It was a big decision that was made and I can understand why they took it,” Fabregas was quoted as saying by beIN SPORTS last month.

“But maybe it was taken a little too soon, considering a lot of the big leagues are still all trying to resume. Although I completely understand the meaning behind it and it’s better to be safe in all accounts, because the most important is the families and the health security of everyone and support this 100 per cent,” he had said.

