Jose Mourino becomes 2nd highest earning manager in Premier League - How much will he earn as Tottenham boss?

football

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:54 IST

In a surprising move, UEFA Champions League 2018-19 finalists Tottenham Hotspurs sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino, only to announce former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho as his replacement. To lure the Portuguese manager to the London club, Spurs owners have shelved huge amount of money, if reports are to be believed. As per a Forbes report, Mourinho will earn almost the double of Tottenham’s previous boss Pochettino.

The report says that Mourinho will earn a sum of $19.3 million (£15 million) per year. The amount makes him the second highest earning manager in Premier League, only next to Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who reportedly earns $26.7 million (£20.7 million) per annum.

As part of the deal signed with Tottenham, the 56-year-old will stay on with the club until 2022/23 season.

Tottenham are currently placed at the 14th position in the Premier League table, and are 20 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool. Mourinho’s first game in charge will be an away game against West Ham on Saturday.

Speaking to Spurs TV after being announced as the manager, the two-time Champions League winning manager said: “There is not one manager in the world that doesn’t like to play young players and to help young players to develop - not one. The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players.”

“So I look to our history and you see that the academy is always giving talents the first team need. Of course I always look forward to working with that profile,” he added.