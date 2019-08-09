La Liga 2019-20: Five unknown faces who could have a breakout season

football

The Spanish La Liga is set begin later this month and once again the eyes will be on the big names of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. While the superstars do light up the stage and ensure big eyeballs for the league, there are several youngsters who rub shoulders with these stars and often than not leave an indelible mark on the league with their exciting performances.

Here are five young stars who we belive could have a breakout season this year.

1. Diego Lainez (Real Betis)

He may only be 18 years of age, but Diego Lainez is already a superstar in Mexico. After making his debut for Club América at 16, he regularly contributed for his side and never seemed fazed to be playing at a stadium as grand as the Azteca in Mexico City. Signed by Real Betis in January, his story in European football is only just beginning. There have been glimpses of his skill and sheer ability during his first few months in Spain and supporters at the club are already getting hyped about the winger.

2. Bryan Gil (Sevilla)

Bryan Gil became the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in LaLiga when he found the back of the net against Rayo Vallecano for Sevilla back in April. The 18-year-old was making an appearance for off the bench, something that became more and more of a regular occurrence towards the end of the season. While he’s still raw, it’s clear that he can do magical things with a football and his special left foot will surely be responsible for many more goals over the coming years.

3. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Villarreal came up big at the business end of last season to avoid relegation, thanks in no small part to Samuel Chukwueze. The 19-year-old Nigerian winger made his debut for the Yellow Submarine during their Europa League campaign and quickly gained the trust of the coaching staff, establishing himself as a regular starter in LaLiga. Chukwueze repaid that trust scoring crucial goals against relegation rivals Rayo Vallecano and Girona, as well as netting against Barcelona in the thrilling 4-4 draw in April. Chukwueze has shown that he is talented and, luckily for us, that he is a lot of fun to watch. Keep it coming, Samuel!

4. Waldo Rubio (Real Valladolid)

Real Valladolid were able to save themselves from relegation thanks to a strong finish to the 2018/19 season and a major factor during their winning run-in was Waldo Rubio. The 23-year-old winger was only promoted from the club’s B team in March, but he hit the ground running in the top division and scored a memorable and crucial winner against Athletic Club with just a couple of games remaining. Having recently signed a contract extension until 2022, he is just one reason for fans at the José Zorrilla to get excited for this coming season.

5. Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol)

Last season was one to remember for Adrià Pedrosa. He has long been one of the top prospects in the Espanyol academy and, after performing well with their B team during the first half of last season, was promoted to the senior squad and quickly displaced veteran Didac Vila as the side’s starting left-back. Pedrosa looked at ease playing in LaLiga Santander and, in addition to his solid defensive work, showed that he can get forward, scoring a stunning goal against Alavés and setting up another with an 80-metre run against Atlético de Madrid. Keep an eye on Pedrosa as Espanyol launch their European campaign this season!

