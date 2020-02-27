e-paper
Home / Football / Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers backs Jamie Vardy to end goalless run

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers backs Jamie Vardy to end goalless run

The former England forward, 33, has scored 97 times in the top-flight but has failed to find the net in nine matches in all competitions.

football Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:31 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - February 22, 2020 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - February 22, 2020 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident Jamie Vardy will end his current drought and reach a century of Premier League goals. The former England forward, 33, has scored 97 times in the top-flight but has failed to find the net in nine matches in all competitions. Rodgers, whose side travel to bottom side Norwich on Friday, said he had no worries about Vardy’s recent poor for form.

“It is only a matter of time before he gets back to scoring goals again,” he said. “He doesn’t look like the nervous type to me.” Vardy found the net in eight successive matches from mid-October through to early December but has just one goal in his past 12 games.

“Sometimes you get a run like it,” Rodgers said. “Probably when he came back from his (glute) injury (in late January) he was maybe not quite up to speed.

“But I thought against Manchester City (in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat), you saw the return of that running power and speed.

“I have no doubt he will get the goals and beyond that. You don’t force it, you don’t put the pressure on, he knows that is his job. As long as he is contributing, then I’m fine.” Vardy’s drought has coincided with Leicester’s inconsistent form since mid-December. They have collected just 15 points from the past 36 on offer.

Former Celtic boss Rodgers said his side, third in the Premier League table, could not afford to rely on Vardy’s goals.

“You have threats from various parts of the team, and for long periods of this season we had a central threat with Jamie, and other guys were working hard, and they started to contribute, but it’s dried up a little bit,” he said.

“It’s a team responsibility. The strikers are important, but there are other things.

“Look at Roberto Firmino at Liverpool -- he’s scored 10, but you look at his influence in the team and what he gives and allows to the other players.” (AFP) AT AT

