e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leverkusen slump to defeat at Hertha to drop out of top four

Leverkusen slump to defeat at Hertha to drop out of top four

Leverkusen had the hosts on the back foot from the start and went close through Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz.

football Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Berlin’s Krzysztof Piatek in action with Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.
Berlin’s Krzysztof Piatek in action with Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.(Reuters)
         

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a damaging 2-0 loss at Hertha Berlin on Saturday that all but killed off their chances of a spot in next season’s Champions League as they dropped to fifth place in the Bundesliga standings.

Leverkusen, who had to win to stay in front of Borussia Monchengladbach going into the last matchday next week, had the hosts on the back foot from the start and went close through Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz.

The Berliners were clearly struggling with Leverkusen’s speed down the wings but they struck against the run of play with a quick break and a finish by Matheus Cunha, who earned his fifth goal in his 10th league game in the 22nd minute.

They scored again nine minutes after the restart just as Leverkusen looked to have recovered from the first goal, with a superb solo run by Krzysztof Piatek and Dodi Lukebakio easy finish. Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz brought on two more strikers, Paulinho and Lucas Alario, in the second half but Hertha hung on to secure three points and moved up to 10th place.

“The disappointment is huge,” Bosz said. “After a good start we did not play good football. We had too few chances and the only thing we can do now is win our next game. Then we will have to wait and see what the other clubs do.”

Leverkusen are fifth on 60 points with Gladbach on 62 following their 3-1 win over Paderborn. RB Leipzig are third on 63 after losing 2-0 to second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

tags
top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In