e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Lille hold wasteful PSG to goalless stalemate

Lille hold wasteful PSG to goalless stalemate

Lille have 33 points and a superior goal difference to Lyon, who were 4-1 winners at Nice on Saturday, while third-placed PSG are a point adrift after squandering a number of opportunities in a scrappy contest at Lille.

football Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 07:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
PARIS
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 20, 2020 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Lille's Boubakary Soumare REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 20, 2020 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Lille's Boubakary Soumare REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
         

Paris Saint Germain missed a chance to return to the summit of Ligue 1 after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Lille, who retained pole position on Sunday ahead of Olympique Lyonnais.

Lille have 33 points and a superior goal difference to Lyon, who were 4-1 winners at Nice on Saturday, while third-placed PSG are a point adrift after squandering a number of opportunities in a scrappy contest at Lille.

The visitors missed Brazil forward Neymar with an ankle injury and looked toothless up front in the opening half, although home goalkeeper Mike Maignan did well to stop Jose Fonte from scoring an own goal in the 45th minute.

Thilo Kehrer had headed just wide midway through the first half and Moise Kean hit the side-netting with a first time shot in the 51st minute as PSG turned on the heat after the break.

Kean and Marquinhos failed to turn in a low cross by hard-working Angel di Maria, who pulled all the strings for PSG in the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who came on as a late substitute on his 22nd birthday.

The home side, who were reduced to sporadic raids after dominating possession in the opening 15 minutes, came close in the 75th minute when PSG keeper Keylor Navas turned around the post a low drive by Burak Yilmaz.

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi
LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In