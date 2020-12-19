e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Liverpool thrash Palace 7-0 to go six points clear

Liverpool thrash Palace 7-0 to go six points clear

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each netted twice in a scoring masterclass as the visitors thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 to record their first away win in the Premier League since September

football Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Roberto Firmino scores and celebrates
Roberto Firmino scores and celebrates(Getty Images)
         

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each netted twice in a scoring masterclass as the visitors thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 to record their first away win in the Premier League since September and move a provisional six points clear at the top.

Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino wasted no time in repaying Juergen Klopp’s decision to start him instead of Mohamed Salah by scoring with just over two minutes on the clock before Sadio Mane twisted and fired home form the edge of the box to make it two in the 35th minute.

Firmino added a third just before the break, flicking home to finish off a glorious counter-attack that swept the length of the field, and Jordan Henderson added a fourth seven minutes into the second half as Palace fell apart.

Firmino scored his second with a brilliant chipped effort in the 68th and Mohamed Salah came on to score with a simple header before netting with a fine curling shot into the top corner five minutes from time.

The victory puts the Merseysiders on 31 points after 14 games ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who host Leicester City on Sunday.

tags
top news
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
‘Nobody was critical of Rahul Gandhi’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘Nobody was critical of Rahul Gandhi’: What happened in key Congress meet
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In