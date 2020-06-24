e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Long-suffering Liverpool fans get ready to celebrate league title

Long-suffering Liverpool fans get ready to celebrate league title

Regardless of whether they eventually win it at home or away, the celebrations that marked their Anfield victory over Queens Park Rangers that won the league in 1990 will not be repeated.

football Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool
File photo of Liverpool players celebrating a goal.
File photo of Liverpool players celebrating a goal.(REUTERS)
         

When Liverpool finally get their hands on the league title again after a 30-year wait, the COVID-19 crisis has ensured the celebrations are going to look a lot different to the joyous scenes that greeted their last success.

Regardless of whether they eventually win it at home or away, the celebrations that marked their Anfield victory over Queens Park Rangers that won the league in 1990 will not be repeated.

With games currently taking place behind closed doors and large gatherings prohibited, fans will have to find novel ways of marking the occasion.

“For many of us, this has been a party that has been three decades in the making, so everyone has their own idea of what they plan to do,” Liverpool fan and co-founder of The Anfield Wrap podcast Gareth Roberts told Reuters. 

“Some have a special cigar that they’re going to smoke, or a bottle of champagne or wine that they’ve been saving all these years that they’re going to crack open. 

“There’s another lad who said he just wants to sit in a tree and watch the world go by with Liverpool as champions!” he added.

ALSO READ: Barcelona lacking spark since season resumed, says coach Setien

Liverpool hold a 20-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with eight games of the campaign remaining.

If they beat Crystal Palace at home on Wednesday, they could wrap up the title as early as Thursday, providing City drop points at Chelsea.

Roberts said that fans all over the world have been in touch with him to talk about how they will toast the team when the long title drought ends.

Among the fans eager to celebrate is Sweden’s ex-Liverpool defender Glenn Hysen, who played in the last league-winning Reds team.

He had planned to be in England in his capacity as ambassador for Sweden’s Liverpool fans, but those plans were scuppered by travel restrictions due to the virus.

Instead, he and his fellow Swedish Liverpool fans will get together in the city of Gothenburg where he now lives to watch the remaining matches.

“We have booked a beer-tasting the night Liverpool play City, so hopefully they can win it then,” the jovial 60-year-old told Reuters with a laugh.

“Either way, we’ll be all-in!”

tags
top news
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
‘Rajasthan facing locust attack from new swarms’, say authorities
‘Rajasthan facing locust attack from new swarms’, say authorities
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In