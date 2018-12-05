Today in New Delhi, India
Luka Modric rewarded for ‘wonderful year’, says Solari

The 33-year-old Modric won a third straight Champions League title with Real and was the driving force in a Croatia team that reached the World Cup final.

football Updated: Dec 05, 2018 21:47 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
2018 FIFA Men's Ballon d'Or award for best player of the year's Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) pose with his parents after the 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris on December 3, 2018(AFP)

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was a deserved winner of the Ballon d’Or award after a “wonderful year” for both club and country, Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said on Wednesday.

“It’s Modric’s year. The focus has to be on him. He’s had a wonderful year and he’s given everything to Real Madrid and his national team,” said Solari.

“It comes at a time of maturity in his career. It seems to me that at that age it’s more beautiful because he can truly value it. We’re all very happy with his prize.”

Modric saw off competition from France’s World Cup stars to end a 10-year stranglehold on the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

