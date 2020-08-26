e-paper
Home / Football / Maguire files appeal against assault conviction, say United

Maguire files appeal against assault conviction, say United

Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence on Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

football Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:32 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Manchester
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire(Getty Images)
         

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

United said Maguire's legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.

United said Maguire’s legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.

Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender and plays for England’s national team, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros on Tuesday, when he was also found guilty of swearing in public.

Two other defendants — including Maguire’s brother, Joe — were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

