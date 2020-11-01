e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool win as normality returns to EPL

Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool win as normality returns to EPL

Three of the teams expected to contend for the title — Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool — all picked up wins in back-to-back fixtures on Saturday. There was also the familiar sight of Liverpool, the defending champion, back atop the standings thanks to a late goal that is becoming its trademark.

football Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

On a day uncertainty reigned in England as the nation prepared to go back into lockdown, the Premier League returned to something resembling normality.

Three of the teams expected to contend for the title — Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool — all picked up wins in back-to-back fixtures on Saturday. There was also the familiar sight of Liverpool, the defending champion, back atop the standings thanks to a late goal that is becoming its trademark.

Diogo Jota came off the bench and scored in the 85th minute to earn Liverpool a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham, extending the team’s unbeaten record in league play at Anfield to 63 games — tied for the longest streak in the club’s history.

That’s a goal in three straight games for Jota, an offseason signing who is giving an extra edge to Liverpool’s attack. It is needed given the team’s troubles in defense.

Somewhat bizarrely, the defending champions lead the league — by three points from Everton, having played one game extra — despite having the worst defense in the division after conceding 15 goals so far.

The latest goal Liverpool let in was avoidable, too, with Joe Gomez heading a clearance straight at Pablo Fornals, who drove a finish into the bottom corner in the 10th minute.Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool from the penalty spot just before halftime after he was tripped by Arthur Masuaku. That lifted Salah to seven goals, one behind the league’s top scorer, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

Jota’s winner came about the same time British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was announcing a four-week lockdown in England, starting from Thursday.The Premier League will be allowed to carry on — matches are already being played without fans, and with players undergoing regular testing — so the much-anticipated meeting between Man City and Liverpool will go ahead as scheduled next weekend.

City might be starting to find some form after a difficult start.

A well-controlled 1-0 win at Sheffield United saw City return to the top half of the standings and stay five points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand. Kyle Walker was the scorer against his boyhood team.

Chelsea followed that with a 3-0 win at Burnley — secured through goals by Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner —and moved into the top four.

The opening six rounds of the Premier League were marked by lots of goals, and even more bizarre score lines — including Liverpool’s 7-2 loss at Aston Villa and City’s 5-2 home defeat to Leicester.

Things might be starting to normalize, though.

tags
top news
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In