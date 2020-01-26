e-paper
Manchester City punish 10-man Fulham 4-0 to reach FA Cup last 16

football Updated: Jan 26, 2020 22:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
         

Holders Manchester City served up an attacking masterclass as they thrashed 10-man Fulham 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice within three second-half minutes.

Any hopes of Championship side Fulham causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium were dented in less than six minutes after captain Tim Ream received his marching orders for dragging down Jesus inside the box.

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted the resulting penalty for his fifth City goal of the campaign, before Bernardo Silva made it 2-0 for the hosts.

Phil Foden slid the ball across the edge of the box to Silva, who made a sharp turn before driving the ball past Fulham keeper Marek Rodak into the bottom right corner.

City continued to carve open Fulham in the second half, with substitute Raheem Sterling striking the crossbar from close range on the hour mark.

The game was eventually put to bed by Brazilian striker Jesus, who scored two headed goals in quick succession to take his tally to 16 goals across all competitions this season.

