e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United extend Ighalo loan until January 2021

Manchester United extend Ighalo loan until January 2021

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

football Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Odion Ighalo.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Odion Ighalo.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United have extended striker Odion Ighalo’s loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo’s current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024, Sky reported.

The Nigerian, who has scored two goals apiece for Man United in the Europa League and FA Cup, will hope to open his account in the Premier League when the season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumes on June 17.

tags
top news
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In