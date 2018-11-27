Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie misses open goal from three yards – watch

It was a great night for Newcastle United as they finally ended their six year hood for a win on a Monday night with a narrow 2-1 win over Burnley in Premier League.

An own goal by Ben Mee and Ciaran Clark gave the Magpies a 2-0 lead with a quarter of the game gone while Sam Vokes pulled one back for the hosts just before the half time.

It was a nervy end to the game for Newcastle as Burnley piled on the pressure but in vain as there were no goals in the second half.

Post hit from Joselu and that miss from Ritchie could prove vital 😳 #BURNEW #NUFC pic.twitter.com/8PGIUFUVKC — ToonArmy.com (@toonarmy_com) November 26, 2018

It should have been far more comfortable for the visitors if winger Matt Ritchie had converted his chance that fell his way just five minutes into the second half. With keeper nowhere, covering defender giving up and the goal gaping the Scottish international should have made it 3-1 but instead fluffed his lines.

Here is another angle of that incredible miss.

Ritchie miss of the season #NUFC



pic.twitter.com/BPlaQdzFiu — Abdullah Eissa AlMuwail (@obeadmowail) November 26, 2018

Incredibly Newcastle earlier in the Premier League were involved in a game against Crystal Palace which saw another glaring miss. This time they benefitted has Palace defender headed wide from yards out with no defender in sight.

Thanks to this win over Burnley, their third in a row, Newcastle are now 13th in the Premier League table.

