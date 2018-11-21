Neymar injured as Brazil beat Cameroon 1-0

Brazil beat Cameroon 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday despite losing captain Neymar to injury after seven minutes, as Richarlison’s goal made it six wins and six clean sheets for Tite’s side since the World Cup.

Brazil took some time to recover from Neymar’s departure after the Paris St Germain striker limped off with what looked like a groin strain, but his replacement Richarlison got the game’s only goal with a superb header from a corner a minute before halftime.

A slew of halftime substitutions led to a more open game in the second half as Brazil gradually took control.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus was unlucky not to double the lead after 53 minutes when he hit the post from outside the box with the goalkeeper stranded and Artur saw his 25-metre drive smack the top of the bar.

Allan also had two good chances to make the scoreline more representative of the action, but Cameroon keeper Fabrice Ondoa was in fine form after coming on at halftime.

“In our last game I had a chance but unfortunately didn’t score,” Everton’s Richarlison told reporters. “Today I was able to concentrate better, get a goal and help the team.”

“Tite asked us to play more openly, to switch places with Willian. We needed movement to confuse their central defenders. It worked, we created spaces and had chances to score.”

The win was Brazil’s sixth in succession since they were knocked out the World Cup by Belgium in July.

The result continued Clarence Seedorf’s difficult start as Cameroon coach, with his team having recorded one win his first five games having scored only two goals.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 09:42 IST