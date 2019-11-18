e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Points not revenge on mind against Oman: Sunil Chhetri

Oman striker Al Mandhar has already scored four goals in four matches during the Qualifiers but Pritam Kotal felt everyone should be dealt with equally to come out with a favourable result.

football Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muscat
Indian football team Captain Sunil Chhetri (C) with teammates pose for photos.
Indian football team Captain Sunil Chhetri (C) with teammates pose for photos.(PTI)
         

India are not looking at revenge but full points against Oman, skipper Sunil Chhetri said on Monday as they gear up to take on the hosts in a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in Muscat on Tuesday.

Omna had beaten India 2-1 in Guwahati in September but Chhetri dismissed talks about India gunning for a revenge.

“We won’t think about revenge or anything closer to that, absolutely not. At the end of the day, the points matter. It’s not a derby as they are not our neighbours,” Chhetri said during a training session.

“These are the qualifiers and we have only one thing in our mind, to go out and give everything that we have and take the result. I mean the important point is to go and play well, especially in the away matches.”

Oman striker Al Mandhar has already scored four goals in four matches during the Qualifiers but Pritam Kotal felt everyone should be dealt with equally to come out with a favourable result.

“It’s not only Al Mandhar, other attackers like Al Alwai, Al Ghassani everyone can impose equal danger to a defence line. They are quick, they switch positions fast and can score from long. We have to be extra cautious of their long-range shots,” Kotal opined.

In the first leg, Chhetri scored India’s only goal which could have earned the Blue Tigers their first win against the Gulf Nation but Al Mandhar scored back-to-back goals to dent India’s dream.

The two countries have played eight matches against each other until now and Oman were on the winning side six times whereas the other two matches ended in a draw.

On being asked whether these stats will put India under pressure before they hit the ground, Adil Khan felt otherwise.

“Yes, numbers say that they (Oman) are favourites but it all will start from scratch. Their attackers can do anything on a given day and we have to be on our toes throughout,” Adil stressed.

Custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu picked that staying unbeaten on the road is the priority now and Oman is going to be a difficult opponent to play against.

“It’s always difficult playing away from home and we recognise the threats (from Oman) given their ability and strength. We have to make sure we deal with them well.”

tags
top news
Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, jawans stuck under snow
Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, jawans stuck under snow
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘I dare you’: Paswan to Kejriwal over report on ‘undrinkable’ water
‘I dare you’: Paswan to Kejriwal over report on ‘undrinkable’ water
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 2 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 2 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News