Prabir Das seeks final touch to dream comeback

football

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:16 IST

“Will I see you on TV again?”

Prabir Das didn’t know, but he told his mother Sandhya, “yes you will.”

“It meant a lot to me that seeing me on television is what gave ma her biggest thrill, not my earnings as a footballer,” says Das, who wears a tattoo of his mother on his right arm.

A right knee injury during ATK’s pre-season took Das out of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL). Injured on September 8, 2018, it wasn’t till the Durand Cup in August 2019 that the defender returned, gingerly, he says, to playing.

“When I was injured, many thought I would never be able to come back. I knew if it didn’t happen now, if I couldn’t make the next step, which is getting a national team call-up, perhaps it wouldn’t happen ever,” says Das, 26.

Laid in bed at home in Sodepur, a suburb on the northern fringes of Kolkata, everything Das wished for came true this season. He has played in 19 of ATK’s 20 games, making five assists—the joint-highest for a defender along with Jessel Carneiro of Kerala Blasters—two of them in the second-leg of the semi-final against Bengaluru FC. By then India coach Igor Stimac had seen enough to put Das on the longlist for the now-postponed World Cup qualifier against Qatar.

Victory in the ISL6 final on Saturday would round off his best season in a career that began with Indian Arrows, the All India Football Federation’s development squad, in 2012, he says. “Because from almost the point of no return, it needed a lot of hard work to get here.”

Das says it will also be his way of paying back ATK who took care of his surgery in Mumbai and rehabilitation in Chennai and Bengaluru, even as it kept paying his salary.

Das started as a right-sided midfielder at Arrows when Pritam Kotal played right-back. “He (Kotal) was not available for a friendly and coach Arthur Papas used me. From then, I would play either as right-winger or as right-back,” says Das.

With ATK using three central defenders this term and speed being his asset, Das was tweaked into a right wing-back. “What I observed at training is that he takes on constructive criticism well. He has done very well for himself but most importantly for the team. He has some very good assists. Sometimes I look at the pitch quality and think maybe he would have more assists if they were better,” says David Williams who headed in ATK’s third goal in the come-from-behind 3-1 win against Bengaluru FC.

The goal came because Das hooked the ball back instead of slinging it across the goal. “The initial plan was to fire deliveries low at the near post because Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) could cut off anything in the air. They figured out that this would be a pattern so they kept protecting the near post. So I tried to put it behind. Willy had a marker who left him and moved up to protect the goal perhaps thinking I would again aim at the near post,” says Das, a fan of Brazilian right-back Dani Alves.

“He (Das) does very well with the majority of balls he puts in. Roy and I have to do better to get to the end of them,” says Williams who has scored seven goals this season.

Das created nine chances, the maximum in ISL6. Das’s 27 chances this term is the best for a defender and at ATK, he also has the maximum tackles after Javier Hernandez and Kotal.

Das has been with ATK since 2016 after playing for Dempo and Mohun Bagan and being loaned to FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos. In the ISL champions’ squad of 2016, Das would stand out because his hair was a bright shade of red. “Many quizzed me on that,” he says. “Experimenting with hair-style is something I loved since I was 10.”

This time his spiky hairdo is less flamboyant than a redhead but then Das isn’t banking on his coiffure to get noticed.