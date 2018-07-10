Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys holiday amid Juventus links

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future may be unclear, but the superstar forward is enjoying a well-deserved holiday.

The Real Madrid star, 33, is reportedly nearing a stunning move to Serie A champions Juventus.

The reports came in the wake of Portugal’s last-16 exit at the World Cup in Russia, with Ronaldo seemingly close to completing the switch.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears unfazed for now, posting snaps of his holiday in Greece.Ronaldo enjoyed a brief break after Madrid’s Champions League success, before helping Portugal into the knockout stage in Russia.