e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Saudi-backed group ends takeover interest in Newcastle United: Report

Saudi-backed group ends takeover interest in Newcastle United: Report

“With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club,” the group said in a statement to Sky Sports.

football Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Newcastle
Watford manager Javi Gracia after the match.
Watford manager Javi Gracia after the match.(REUTERS)
         

A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has ended its interest in taking over English Premier League side Newcastle United, Sky Sports reported on Thursday. The group, which included Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers, was reported to have made a 300 million pounds ($391 million) bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.

“With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club,” the group said in a statement to Sky Sports.

The Premier League’s board had been carrying out an examination of the proposed takeover as part of its “owners and directors test”, which evaluates the suitability of ownership groups.

However, the league’s CEO Richard Masters suggested last month that the proposed takeover had become complicated.

“Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the club’s owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained,” the group said in the statement.

The investor group added that the situation had been complicated by a lack of clarity on the circumstances under which the next season would start and new norms that would arise for matches, training and other activities.

One of the issues raised by critics of the proposed deal was Saudi Arabia’s response to cases of unauthorised broadcasting of Premier League games in the country.

Last month, a World Trade Organization panel told Saudi Arabia it had breached global rules on intellectual property rights by failing to prosecute a pirate broadcaster of sports and movies in a dispute with Gulf neighbour Qatar regarding the BeoutQ channel, which broadcast Premier League games.

tags
top news
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide
Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19
Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In