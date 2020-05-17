e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Serie A clubs to return to full squad training on Monday after govt green light

Serie A clubs to return to full squad training on Monday after govt green light

We need to understand if the conditions for the resumption of the football championship can be fulfilled in maximum safety. We need to have some more guarantees, we hope to arrive as soon as possible,” he said.

football Updated: May 17, 2020 10:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Rome
File photo of Serie A.(
File photo of Serie A.((AFP)
         

Serie A clubs will return to full squad training on Monday after being given the clearance by the Italian government. The step is part of the government’s phased lifting of one of the strictest lockdowns in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. “From May 18 retail stores, hairdressers, beauticians, bars, restaurants, pubs, football teams’ training sessions and museums will start again,” said the country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a press conference on Saturday.

“But always in compliance with the regulations and with the control of the Region.”

“We need to understand if the conditions for the resumption of the football championship can be fulfilled in maximum safety. We need to have some more guarantees, we hope to arrive as soon as possible,” he said.

Clubs have voted for June 13 as a potential restart date for the league, although this date is yet to be finalised. Individual training had resumed last week on Monday with strict social distancing rules in place.

The Serie A is one of the leagues in Europe that did not announce a premature end to the season. The French Ligue 1 thus far remains the only one among the continent’s top five leagues to have done so with Paris St Germain declared champions.

While England’s Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga are yet to decide on a restart date, Germany’s Bundesliga resumed matches behind closed doors on Saturday.

--IANS

rkm/bbh

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In