Home / Football / Serie A says no date for return to action

Serie A says no date for return to action

All sport in Italy is suspended until at least April 13 as a result of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 15,000 people in the country.

football Updated: Apr 04, 2020 08:21 IST
AFP
AFP
Milan
No decision was reached on salary cuts while the league said competition would return when the country was ready.
No decision was reached on salary cuts while the league said competition would return when the country was ready.(REUTERS)
         

Serie A bosses said Friday that doubts remain over when football can return to Italy as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. All sport in Italy is suspended until at least April 13 as a result of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 15,000 people in the country.

A meeting between top-flight Serie A and representatives of the Italian players’ union (AIC) took place by video conference on Friday to discuss a possible date for a return to action and potential player salary cuts.

No decision was reached on salary cuts while the league said competition would return when the country was ready.

“Serie A will consider the resumption of sporting activity when health conditions allow it following, as it has always done, government decrees and taking into primary consideration the protection of the health of the athletes and everyone involved,” Serie A said in a statement.

“Serie A, with club representatives, will continue to analyse the impact and consequences of COVID-19 in the coming days.”

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has made it clear that his priority is the conclusion of the league, saying during the week that the current idea is “to start from May 20 or early June, to end in July”.

A dozen Serie A players have tested positive for COVID-19 with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, the first top-flight player to be diagnosed on March 11.

