e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 02, 2019

Sevilla sign Javier Hernandez from West Ham

Hernandez’s prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

football Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring a goal while playing for West Ham United.
Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring a goal while playing for West Ham United. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

“Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as ‘Chicharito’,” Sevilla wrote in a statement.

“The striker has signed a three-year contract.”

Hernandez’s prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

READ | Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic joins AC Milan in switch with Andre Silva

The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract.

“The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career,” a West Ham statement read.

Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances.

The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.

He also reinforces Sevilla’s attack after Wissam Ben Yedder was sold to Monaco and Pablo Sarabia to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Sevilla have made a good start to the season under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 16:46 IST

tags
more from football
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Kulbhushan JadhavShahid KapoorSaaho Box Office CollectionOSSC RecruitmentKartik AaryanChandrayaan 2SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit CardAbhinandan VarthamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss