e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Solskjaer admits flat Man Utd need winter break

Solskjaer admits flat Man Utd need winter break

United handed a debut to £47 million ($62 million) signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield, but the reason for the Portuguese’s purchase remained obvious as Solskjaer’s men again lacked guile and goals without the injured Marcus Rashford up front.

football Updated: Feb 02, 2020 10:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, center, and Anthony Martial, right, talk after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, center, and Anthony Martial, right, talk after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.(AP)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes a two-week winter break can rejuvenate his side’s season after a 0-0 draw with Wolves did little for their hopes a top-four finish in the Premier League.

United handed a debut to £47 million ($62 million) signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield, but the reason for the Portuguese’s purchase remained obvious as Solskjaer’s men again lacked guile and goals without the injured Marcus Rashford up front.

“We’ve played so many games in the last two months. The players are down to the bare bones, their energy levels are down and they need a break now,” said Solskjaer.

United are not in action again until they travel to Chelsea on February 17.

That clash appears a must-win for Solskjaer’s men as they remain six points behind Chelsea in fourth, despite a run of four wins in 13 games for the Blues, and fall a point behind Sheffield United.

Rashford is not expected to return for at least another couple of months, which is why United made a surprise last-minute move for Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

“We do lack that little spark in the last third,” added Solskjaer. “Give us this break and we’ll start scoring goals.”

- Overly cautious -

Wolves also harbour ambitions of playing Champions League football, for the first time, next season and they also remain six points adrift of Chelsea, but they were overly cautious in their approach and have now failed to score in three meetings with United over the past month.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men also now have nearly two weeks off and they too look in need of a break after already playing 41 games this season due to their early start in the Europa League.

“We don’t think about the top four. We now have a rest and during this break we will try to improve our game,” said Nuno.

Fernandes was keen to make his mark as he went head-to-head with many of his international teammates, but United were largely restricted to shots from long-range. “Bruno is a top player,” added Solskjaer. “First half, everyone was getting the ball into his feet and Bruno is one of those who players who wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t do that.” Rui Patricio twice denied his former Sporting Lisbon teammate, while Juan Mata also curled just wide in the second half.

Wolves’ plan to contain and counter-attack nearly paid off when Adama Traore burst through the heart of the United midfield and played in Raul Jimenez, who forced David de Gea into a fine save.

Ighalo is still making his way to Manchester from China. Without the Nigerian, Solskjaer had to turn to 18-year-old Mason Greenwood in the search for a winner.

The teenager nearly delivered with a deflected shot that dropped kindly into the wrong-footed Patricio’s arms.

The hosts best chance fell to substitute Diogo Dalot deep into stoppage time, but his header trickled inches wide to ensure United have won just one of their last five league games.

tags
top news
Kerala confirms second coronavirus case, patient being closely monitored
Kerala confirms second coronavirus case, patient being closely monitored
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J-K cop
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J-K cop
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
‘Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team’
‘Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team’
‘Please..’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads to cross coronavirus blockade
‘Please..’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads to cross coronavirus blockade
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News