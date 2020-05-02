e-paper
Home / Football / Three FC Koln members test positive for coronavirus

Three FC Koln members test positive for coronavirus

The German side recently returned to training in groups and had the entire playing squad, as well as the coaching and background staff tested for the virus this week.

football Updated: May 02, 2020 12:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Berlin
FC Koln fans let off flares.
FC Koln fans let off flares.(REUTERS)
         

Three members of Bundesliga club FC Koln have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently under quarantine.

“Three people tested positive, all are symptom-free. After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home,” FC Koln said in an official statement on their official website.

“FC Koln will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected. FC Koln’s training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training,” it added.

The club’s managing director, Horst Heldt, said they are prioritising the health of the staff and is happy with the measures they have taken to prevent the virus spreading throughout the training ground.

“The health and private sphere of players and staff have priority above all else,” Heldt said.

“The previous measures, as well as the strategy of regular tests, have proven themselves so that we can now react with individual solutions,” he added.

German Football League (DFL) Chief Executive Christian Seifert had last week said that it is hoping to restart league football in the country on May 9 provided they get the green light from the country’s government. The German football season was halted on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football News