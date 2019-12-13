e-paper
U-17 women’s tourney: India lose 0-3 to Sweden

Sweden opened their account in the fourth minute through a successful penalty kick by striker Vinberg, who struck the ball in the left corner of the box to put her side ahead.

football Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Indian team in action against Sweden.
Indian team in action against Sweden.(@IndianFootball)
         

The India U-17 women’s team began the three-nation football tournament on a disastrous note, going down 0-3 to Sweden in the opening match here on Friday. Maltida Vinberg (4th minute), Ida Weindenberg (25th minute) and Monica Jusu Bah (90+1 minute) scored a goal each as the visitors exposed the weaknesses of the Indian team.

Sweden opened their account in the fourth minute through a successful penalty kick by striker Vinberg, who struck the ball in the left corner of the box to put her side ahead.

The visitors earned a spot kick after their striker Bah was brought down in the box at the Mumbai football arena.

India’s first attempt on the target came in the 11th minute when striker S Lynda Kom ran from the left, getting past the markers. She lacked support from other players and her direct shot was saved by Swedish custodian Elin Hanna Maria Svahn.

India had another chance to equalize in the 21st minute, again through Lynda Kom, who created space for the shot, but she again hit straight to the rival goal-keeper from the edge of the box. In the 25th minute, Sweden doubled their lead through Weindenberg. An unchallenged Weidenberg, took her time and unleashed a fierce shot from the left, which slotted into the side netting.

At the half-way mark, Sweden were 2-0 ahead. The passing of Indian eves was erratic and they were unable to control the ball.

In the second half, the visitors kept the Indian defenders on their toes as they were constantly creating chances. India had a chance in the 64th minute, when the rival goal-keeper fumbled a cross from the right from Astam Oraon but the Indian strikers failed to capitalise on the loose ball before it was safely cleared.

India’s best chance came in the 75th minute when forward Sumati Kumati ran in from the left after capitalizing on a mistake by a Swedish defender, but she was unable to find the target.

Monica Jusu Bah sealed Sweden’s emphatic win after she scored the team’s third goal through a direct shot in the additional time.

India next play Thailand on Tuesday.

