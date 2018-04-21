 UEFA Europa League trophy stolen, recovered in Mexico | football | Hindustan Times
UEFA Europa League trophy stolen, recovered in Mexico

UEFA Europa League trophy which was stolen in the city of Leon was been recovered

football Updated: Apr 21, 2018 14:26 IST
The 2017/18 UEFA Europa League final will be held in Lyon France.
The 2017/18 UEFA Europa League final will be held in Lyon France.(AP)

Authorities in Mexico say the Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was stolen in the central city of Leon.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office says via Twitter the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city.

The office posted a photo of the silver cup nestled in a cloth-lined case.

READ | ‘Arsene Wenger was football’s supreme artist’

It did not immediately provide more details on Friday.

The Europa League, Europe’s second-tier club championship, is currently at the semi-final stage, featuring Arsenal-Atletico Madrid, and Marseille-Salzburg.

The final will be held on May 17 in Lyon.

