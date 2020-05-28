Unless there’s a calamity, Liverpool are going to be crowned champions: Former midfielder John Barnes

football

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:39 IST

John Barnes, the former Liverpool great feels his former club has played better football this season, saying the club’s emergence as the quintessential leaders of the EPL standings for 2019-20 is a testament to the improvement shown by the team. Barnes, who played for Liverpool for 10 years, scoring 84 goals from 314 appearances, is in fact convinced that the team has been on an even keel both seasons and that the club’s domination is prominent this year primarily because of rivals Manchester City’s dip in performance level.

“Liverpool only lost one Premier League match in the 2018-19 season as well, so it is not as if they are performing considerably better than last year. In fact, I think Liverpool were playing better football last season, but Manchester City were just unstoppable. This season, there has been a dip in City’s performances, largely because they have lost key defensive players to injury. Whereas Liverpool have continued to be consistent, so I think nothing has changed from last season,” Barnes said in an interview to WION.

Also Read | Scrapping Premier League season would be ridiculous, feels John Barnes

“In the 2018-19 campaign, Liverpool missed out on the league title despite having 97 points, but still won the Champions League crown. This season Liverpool have been knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout stages, but are well on their way to win the league crown, so Jurgen Klopp has maximised the club’s potential to be consistent. Manchester City have been inconsistent this season, whereas Liverpool have been consistent, that’s the difference. Those two teams are still superior to the other teams in the league. It comes as no surprise to me that Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two most successful clubs in England over the last two years, because the manager in both those clubs is truly the man in charge, the power doesn’t lie with the owners or the players.”

Barnes is hopeful of the Premier League restarting in time, which will ensure Liverpool win the deserving crown. They’ve waited 30 years for this – players have come and gone – and Barnes feels it is ridiculous to scrap the season, something many are clamouring for. Especially at a time when club football is showing signs of resurgence. The Bundesliga has restarted and the LaLiga is on its way to resumption, and with Liverpool just two wins away from ensuring they land this EPL title, Barnes is confident of the Reds taking the crown eventually.

“As for Liverpool, I think unless a there is a calamity, they are going to crowned champions. I think it’s not just about this season, the team cannot take their foot off the gas and rest on their laurels if they do manage to win the premier league. A true marker of success is being able to win trophies for a sustained period of time. The team will enjoy the triumph, but then the focus should shift to the next season,” he said.

“Jurgen Klopp will hopefully drive the players to maintain such levels of performance in the years to come. I hope this is the start of another great era in the history of the club, when the reds can challenge for the domestic league title and Champions League title every season, as they did in the past. The league triumph will no doubt be fantastic for the club, but the success must not stop there.”