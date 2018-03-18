Video highlights of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 final between Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC were crowned champions for the second time in Indian Super League history after a valiant 3-2 comeback win against mighty Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. Sunil Chhetri had opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute but a brace from Mailson Alves and a beautiful goal from Raphael Augusto ensured that the unfancied Chennaiyin lifted the title once again after 2015 when they defeated FC Goa, also at home. Miku scored a late goal but it hardly mattered in the end. (ISL final highlights)

It was a brilliant night of enthralling football as both sides went for the jugular. The margins were fine in the end, but the scoreline was proof of Chennaiyin’s ruthlessness in front of goal.

It took just nine minutes for the first goal and it was the usual suspect Chhetri who capitalised on a deflected cross from Udanta Singh to score a lovely low header. It was Mailson Alves who had deflected the cross but would make amends later with two goals.

The turning point came in the 67th minute when Nelson was at it again - this time however, Jeje Lalpekhlua, who hardly made a mark on the game, made a vital contribution. Nelson started the move by finding Jeje, who chose Raphael Augusto in a good position. Augusto finished the move off with a curling finish which left Gurpreet with no chance at all. At 3-1, Bengaluru had no chance but to go all-out attack.

Miku scored in added time though, converting from Udanta’s cross, but it was too late by then. Chennaiyin ran down the clock and emerged champions to equal ATK’s record.