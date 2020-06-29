e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Watford’s Gray apologises for violating lockdown protocols

Watford’s Gray apologises for violating lockdown protocols

As a result of the breach, Watford were forced to omit Gray and team mates Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina from the squad for their weekend’s match in the Premier League against Southampton as a precaution.

football Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Watford's Andre Gray celebrates scoring their second goal.
Watford's Andre Gray celebrates scoring their second goal.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Watford striker Andre Gray issued an apology on Monday after violating COVID-19 lockdown protocols by hosting a gathering of friends to celebrate his birthday last week.

As a result of the breach, Watford were forced to omit Gray and team mates Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina from the squad for their weekend’s match in the Premier League against Southampton as a precaution.

Watford, 16th, lost 3-1 to the Saints and now sit a point above the relegation zone with six games remaining.

“I wanted to wait to make a public apology as my first apology needed to be to my team mates and staff first for not being able to be involved in yesterday’s game and the risk I may have caused,” Gray, 29, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andregray_/?hl=en.

“I just want to reiterate that it was not a late night party like what is being portrayed and only a gathering of friends which turned into a sort of football tournament on my birthday.

“I understand my responsibilities and will do what it takes to make it right, apologies again!”

Watford next travel to fourth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In