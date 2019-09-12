‘We might not be friends but...’: Lionel Messi reveals relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

football

When it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the on-field rivalry is nothing less than legendary. However, when it comes to their off-field relationship, both have maintained that there is a lot of respect. Ronaldo admitted recently his long-time rivalry with Messi has made him “a better player” and that he enjoys a “healthy” rivalry with the Argentine great. During the UEFA awards ceremony, Ronaldo was once again all praise for Messi and even said that he is open to having dinner with the Argentine - something that they have not done till now.

In a recent interview, Messi opened up about his equation with Ronaldo and also responded to the dinner proposal.

“Yes, I don’t have any problem with that,” Messi was quoted as saying in an interview with sport-english.com. “I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him. We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem.”

“We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show. I don’t know if there will be a dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation,” Messi added.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk were shortlisted for the UEFA Player of the Year award but the award went to the Dutch defender after helping Liverpool win the Champions League title last season. Messi finished second and he believes that when it comes to the Ballon d’Or, he will not be the favourite.

I don’t know. The Ballon d’Or is strange, no one really knows who is the favourite. Recently they’ve looked more at the club’s results, which isn’t a bad thing. Sometimes it’s been for the World Cup which not everyone values the same. I don’t know. Honestly, there isn’t a specific line on which you can define the Ballon d’Or winner. I’ve never felt I was the favourite or not. As I’ve said before, individual awards are secondary to me,” he said.

