World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon to leave PSG: club

Paris, June 5, 2019 (AFP) - Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after it was agreed to not renew the former Italy captain’s contract, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

“Following joint discussions, Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper’s contract which expires on 30 June 2019,” PSG said in a statement.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy’s most-capped player, joined PSG last summer after ending a trophy-packed 17-year career at Italian giants Juventus.

He played 25 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, winning the Ligue 1 title.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 21:32 IST