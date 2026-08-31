Beyond specifications: OPPO’s approach to India’s premium market

: Rather than introducing standalone tools, OPPO integrates AI capabilities directly into creator workflows, image enhancement engines, and everyday productivity tasks.

: Flagship models feature certifications across IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering protection against high-pressure water jets, complete immersion, and dust entry.

: The devices incorporate silicon-carbon battery chemistry, offering higher energy density in slim form factors. Coupled with high-speed SUPERVOOC flash charging and thermal cooling systems, the devices can sustain extended workloads without thermal throttling.

Modern premium users expect smartphones to maintain consistent performance over extended lifecycles. OPPO addresses this demand by pairing durable physical architecture with software systems.

Rather than focusing on a single area such as performance, camera quality, or form factor, the expanded portfolio offers devices designed for distinct user behaviours. While the Find X9 Ultra provides maximum manual flexibility and focal range for imaging enthusiasts, the Find X9s delivers ready-to-share functionality for everyday users. Meanwhile, the core Find X9 and Find X9 Pro bridge the spectrum, offering a balanced combination of processing power, visual capability, and daily ergonomics.

A primary driver of OPPO’s momentum in the premium segment is the Find X9 Series, which recorded a 3X growth in India over the past year. To meet varying consumer preferences across the premium spectrum, OPPO expanded the portfolio into a complete flagship ecosystem comprising the Find X9, Find X9 Pro, Find X9s, and Find X9 Ultra.

According to industry reports from Counterpoint and CMR for Q1 2026, OPPO maintains its position among the top three smartphone brands in India with approximately 14% market share, emerging as one of the faster-growing brands within the top five. This performance indicates that OPPO’s focus on ownership experiences spanning hardware, software, and service infrastructure is aligned with India’s evolving consumer base.

Despite broader market slowdowns across the tech sector, India’s premium smartphone segment continues to demonstrate growth. Indian consumers are increasingly moving away from specs-first purchasing decisions, choosing instead to invest in devices that provide software fluidity, hardware longevity, artificial intelligence, and reliable after-sales ecosystems. Responding to this market shift, OPPO continues to develop its position through long-term innovation and ecosystem-focused engineering.

A component of OPPO’s expansion strategy in India is its offline service ecosystem. Beyond digital marketing and online sales activities, OPPO has established physical retail and post-purchase service footprints across the country.

OPPO’s growth strategy is reinforced by double-digit expansion in retail touchpoints across India, alongside a physical service presence spanning over 570 centres across 500+ cities. To accommodate India’s linguistic diversity, customer support operates across 19 languages.

Furthermore, the brand is rolling out itsOPPO 3.0 Service Centres. Designed to offer a customer-centric experience, these centres feature transparent diagnostic procedures, digital queue integration, and waiting lounges. With 60 centres already active and plans to scale beyond 150 locations in 2026, OPPO reports that over 90% of service cases are resolved within an hour.

By combining imaging engineering, hardware construction, ColorOS software, and an offline support network, OPPO continues to develop its premium smartphone ecosystem for Indian consumers.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.