Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika as an artist whose music went beyond entertainment to shape people's understanding of humanity, justice, identity and social responsibility, as the state marked the conclusion of celebrations commemorating the legendary singer's birth centenary. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

In an article reflecting on Hazarika's legacy, Sarma said the musician's contribution could not be confined to his identity as a singer. He was also a composer, lyricist, poet, writer, journalist, filmmaker, scholar and intellectual who used different creative mediums to explore questions concerning human life and society.

Sarma cited songs such as ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’, its Bengali version ‘Manush Manusher Jonyo’, and ‘Bistirno Parore’, later rendered in Hindi as ‘Ganga Behti Ho Kyun’, to illustrate Hazarika's humanist philosophy. He said the songs conveyed ideas of solidarity, equality and social responsibility through simple language, while questioning prejudice, inequality and indifference to suffering.

The Chief Minister said Hazarika's songs gave voice to workers, farmers, boatmen, tea garden labourers and marginalised communities. His music also crossed linguistic and cultural boundaries, finding audiences in Assam, Bengal and across the country through his Hindi compositions.

Sarma said Hazarika viewed the Northeast as a shared cultural region rather than a collection of states divided by administrative boundaries. His work celebrated the rivers, mountains and communities of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and other parts of the region. He also recalled Hazarika's visit to border areas after China's 1962 attack on India, which inspired the song ‘Koto Jowanar Mrityu Hol’, a tribute to soldiers who died defending the country.

The Chief Minister noted that singer Usha Mangeshkar was being honoured as the first recipient of the Bhupen Hazarika National Award, recognising her contribution to Indian music.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna and naming the bridge connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after him. Sarma said the bridge symbolised Hazarika's lifelong effort to connect people, languages and cultures.

He said the singer's enduring legacy lay not in memorials or anniversaries but in the questions his music continued to raise about humanity.