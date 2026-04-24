BJP to contest 2027 Uttarakhand polls under CM Dhami’s leadership, says party chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party national president Nitin Navin has indicated, offering the clearest signal yet on the party’s strategy in the hill state. Party president Nitin Navin highlighted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's governance and development record, aiming to consolidate their narrative for a third consecutive term. (@pushkardhami/X)

In an interview with a leading Hindi news channel, Navin said the party would project Dhami as its face for the upcoming elections, citing the government’s record on governance and development.

“The Dhami government has presented a strong model of development and good governance in the state,” he said. “Chief Minister Dhami has lived up to public expectations by enhancing transparency in administration and ensuring the delivery of basic facilities to remote areas.”

Focus on governance, development Navin said Uttarakhand has witnessed rapid development in recent years, while acknowledging that challenges remain. “Every state faces its own challenges, but in terms of governance and improvement in the standard of living, the state has made positive progress under Dhami’s leadership,” he said.

Making a key political statement, he added that “the party will project Chief Minister Dhami as the face for the 2027 elections.”

Top leadership backing Dhami The remarks come amid continued endorsement of Dhami by the BJP’s top leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised his work during a visit to Dehradun, while defence minister Rajnath Singh described him as a “formidable leader” at an event in Haldwani. Union home minister Amit Shah has also termed the state government’s policies as people-centric and expressed confidence in a BJP hat-trick in the state.

As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, Shah said in Haridwar that the BJP would form the government again in Uttarakhand in 2027, underlining the party’s confidence in retaining power for a third consecutive term.

Political context ahead of elections The BJP has already begun organisational and political preparations for the 2027 polls. As reported by HT earlier, the recent expansion of the Uttarakhand cabinet, inducting five MLAs as ministers, was seen as a move to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the elections and balance regional and caste equations.

Political observers say the clarity over leadership could help the BJP consolidate its campaign narrative, especially as it seeks to highlight governance, infrastructure push and welfare measures implemented under Dhami.

With consistent backing from the central leadership and a defined leadership face, the BJP appears to be moving early to shape its electoral strategy for 2027 in Uttarakhand.