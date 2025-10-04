Brewers' Brandon Woodruff won't be available to pitch in NLDS against Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff won't pitch in the NL Division Series as he recovers from a right lat strain, but the Brewers aren't closing the door on the possibility he could return later in the postseason. HT Image

Brewers manager Pat Murphy made the announcement Friday while emphasizing this is unrelated to the shoulder injury that prevented the two-time All-Star from pitching at all last season. The lat issue caused Woodruff to go on the injured list Sept. 21.

The NL Central champion Brewers face the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-5 NLDS that starts Saturday in Milwaukee.

“He’s looking into everything he possibly can to try to get healthy as soon as he can, but he has a long career ahead of him,” Murphy said. “But just the news that the shoulder is 100 percent intact is the most important part.”

Woodruff likely wouldn't be available before a potential World Series appearance.

Murphy was asked if there's any possibility Woodruff could be ready to pitch in the NL Championship Series if the Brewers advance.

“I think that would be a little bit early because he’s not throwing,” Murphy said. “But the fact that he’s got his eyes on it and we’re researching what can be done might be a possibility after that. I think that’s the best way I can answer it.”

Woodruff, 32, went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 regular-season starts this season through Sept. 17. He didn't make his season debut until July 6 as he worked his way back after surgery in October 2023 to repair an anterior capsule tear.

He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and us 53-28 with a 3.10 ERA and 871 strikeouts over 745 innings.

