Bucs hire Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

Robinson, 39, held the same position with the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons for the past two seasons.

Robinson is replacing Josh Grizzard, fired earlier this month after his first season on head coach Todd Bowles' staff.

"We are excited to welcome Zac Robinson as our next offensive coordinator," Bowles said. "Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players."

Robinson becomes the Buccaneers' fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons following Grizzard, Liam Coen , Dave Canales and Byron Leftwich . Coen and Canales left to become the head coaches of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Before working for coach Raheem Morris in Atlanta, Robinson was on Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-23. After helping them win Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season, he was promoted to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for his final two seasons there in 2022-23.

Robinson briefly worked with Tampa Bay starter Baker Mayfield during the quarterback's five games with the Rams in the 2022 season. Robinson will be the ninth offensive coordinator for Mayfield in his NFL career, which began in 2018.

A quarterback at Oklahoma State, Robinson was a seventh-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2010 but never appeared in an NFL regular season game.

