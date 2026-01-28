North India is one of India’s biggest regions, and NCT Delhi along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir is projected at about 440.7 million people in 2025 (CBHI) Centre for Sight: North India’s Leading Eye Care Centre

With work, commuting, and daily life becoming more digital for approximately 316.7 million internet subscribers across Delhi NCR & North India, screens are now a routine part of how people study, work, and relax. (TRAI)

At the same time, the region’s eye care need is not limited to “screen strain”: the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey reported cataract as the leading cause of blindness among adults aged 50+ (66.2%). (Vikaspedia)

This underscores the urgent need for dependable eye care in North India; in response, Centre for Sight is strengthening advanced eye care capabilities across North India including Delhi NCR to support a more informed, connected journey from diagnosis to treatment, without patients having to navigate a fragmented system.

Patients in Delhi NCR and North India also rely on a wider ecosystem of trusted institutions. Below is a curated list of seven widely recognized eye hospitals/eye-care networks across Delhi NCR & North India.

Notable 5 Eye Hospitals in Delhi NCR & North India

Delhi NCR and the rest of North India have a mix of large public healthcare institutions and private eye-care networks. Below are the top 5 eye hospitals in Delhi NCR & North IndiaCentre for Sight

With 18 centres across Delhi NCR, Centre for Sight is among the largest organised eye-care networks in the region. It reports 30+ years of experience, serving 15+ lakh patients annually through 90+ centres across India.

Beyond Delhi NCR, it has a wider North India footprint across key hubs and smaller pockets, including the Chandigarh Tricity, Jaipur, Patiala, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur, making eye care easily accessible to more communities.

Across these locations, it offers consultations, paediatric eye care, advanced cataract surgery, precision LASIK surgery for vision correction, and follow-up, supported by a network of 350+ doctors.

S hroff Eye Hospital / Shroff Eye Centre (Delhi) A long-running private eye hospital in Delhi, highlighting a legacy dating back to 1914 and NABH accreditation.

It provides coverage across cataract, refractive procedures, retina, cornea and glaucoma, reflecting the type of multi-service private eye hospital many Delhi patients shortlist for planned surgery and follow-ups.

S ir Ganga Ram Hospital (Delhi) – Ophthalmology Sir Ganga Ram Hospital describes itself as a 900-bedded multi-specialty hospital and it has maintained nearly 100% bed occupancy in the private sector, reflecting sustained patient load from Delhi and neighbouring states.

Within that larger hospital ecosystem encompassing 71 specialties across more than 100 specialised clinics, ophthalmology is positioned as a department where patients can access consults and advanced eye care while also having broader inpatient and cross-specialty support available when required.

M edanta – The Medicity (Gurugram) – Ophthalmology Medanta’s ophthalmology service in Gurugram offers coverage across cataract, glaucoma, retinal disorders, LASIK and diabetic eye disease, and it also includes oculoplasty.

The department highlights dedicated facility elements such as Vitreo-Retinal Surgical Facility and a separate Cataract Suite. It also details the cataract-refractive surgical suite as including the VERION image-guided system, LenSx laser, Centurion phacoemulsification, and a Luxor operating microscope, positioned as a femtosecond laser–assisted cataract workflow.

G rewal Eye Institute (Chandigarh / New Chandigarh) Grewal Eye Institute describes 30+ years of eye-care work and an operating scale of 10,000+ surgeries performed annually with a clinical team of seventeen ophthalmologists.

The institute also positions itself around advanced ophthalmic treatments delivered through a specialist-led setup.

C entre for Sight’s Leadership in Delhi NCR & North India In Delhi NCR, Centre for Sight is positioned as a large, multi-centre eye care provider that supports both routine and specialised care pathways across locations within Delhi NCR, such as Safdarjung Enclave, Dwarka, Rohini, and also in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Indirapuram and more.

Centre for Sight also operates in the rest of the North India prominent locations like Jammu, Srinagar, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Mohali, Bhiwani, Hisar, Panchkula, Karnal, etc.

In a competitive landscape like Delhi NCR & North India, where people compare options on access, structure, and continuity, a multi-location system can matter because it reduces repeated testing and improves clinical hand-offs between teams.

Centre for Sight multi-centre eye care network is backed by a complete spectrum of eye treatments under one roof, so patients can move from evaluation to surgery and follow-up within the same network.

C ataract Surgery Using Advanced Techniques Cataract care today is increasingly built around structured pre-operative evaluation, lens discussions, and standard infection-control steps.

To match different lifestyle and vision goals, Centre for Sight also offers premium IOL options, such as toric lenses (for astigmatism), multifocal/trifocal lenses (for near-intermediate-distance range), and EDOF lenses (for extended range with fewer compromises for some patients), alongside standard monofocal lenses.

This reflects a broader shift in Cataract Surgery expectations, patients now ask more about planning, lens options, and recovery timelines, not only procedure day details.

L aser Vision Correction & Refractive Procedures For LASIK Surgery and related refractive options, the first decision is still suitability. Outcomes depend on corneal measurements, dryness risk, and daily lifestyle, which is why structured screening and clear counselling are treated as part of the procedure plan, not an added step.

Centre for Sight positions its refractive programme as a complete set of options, so the recommendation can be matched to the patient rather than forcing one technique for everyone. This includes CustomEyes, an AI-powered customized laser vision correction planning based on detailed corneal mapping and eye measurements.

Centre for Sight was the first to introduce SMILE in India, a flapless, lenticule-based vision correction procedure, and has been involved in SILK’s development in the world from the very beginning; alongside these options, it also offers surface-based procedures such as SmartSurfACE.

It has also launched Asia’s first SCHWIND AMARIS 1050RS LASIK laser with AI-powered FORESIGHT technology linked to its CustomEyes planning approach.

Centre of Sight refractive programme has been closely associated with Prof. Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev, a Padma Shri awardee, and a pioneer of SMILE in India, SILK in the world, and an early adopter of multiple refractive innovations in the country.

R etina, Glaucoma and Cornea Treatments Urban eye care demand is also shaped by chronic conditions, where care is not a one-visit event.

Technology-enabled pathways, such as OCT imaging, glaucoma field testing, and retinal lasers, support monitoring over time, which is a key factor for people comparing a trusted eye hospital in Delhi and the Northern states of India for long-term care.

Alongside diagnostics, the network offers advanced treatments across subspecialties. For retina, this includes laser photocoagulation, intravitreal injections, and vitreoretinal surgeries such as vitrectomy for conditions like retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy complications, and macular disorders.

For glaucoma, care involves laser procedures like SLT and surgical options such as trabeculectomy, glaucoma drainage devices, and MIGS.

For cornea, treatment ranges from cross-linking for keratoconus to corneal transplants/keratoplasty (including lamellar techniques) and ocular surface reconstruction when required. The network also supports dry eye evaluation and therapies, including IPL for suitable cases.

The programme is backed by senior network leadership, including renowned retina specialist Dr. Lalit Verma and renowned glaucoma specialist Padma Shri awardee Dr. Harsh Kumar, both AIIMS alumni with 40+ years of experience.

Together, this combination of long-term monitoring + intervention capability + experienced leadership supports continuity and quality of care for patients.

P ediatric Eye Care and Squint Treatment Children’s eye problems require early detection and structured follow-ups, because timing affects visual development. A network model like Centre for Sight’s helps parents in Delhi NCR and the rest of the Northern states tremendously, since families need repeat visits and coordinated tracking rather than isolated consultations.

Alongside paediatric eye check-ups and squint evaluation/treatment, the programme also includes myopia management with specialised lenses for children to help slow progression in suitable cases.

The paediatric practice is supported by Dr. Lalit Verma, one of India’s renowned paediatric specialists, an AIIMS alumnus with 40+ years of experience.

P atient-Centric Care Model at Centre for Sight Across large cities, patient expectations have moved toward clear explanations, written plans, and follow-ups that feel predictable.

Centre for Sight positions its model around these modern expectations with structured consultations and continuity with its wide network of experienced 350+ doctors, so a patient’s journey does not reset every time they change branches or require a sub-specialty opinion.

This matters in real-world decision-making as patients tend to trust systems that document findings, explain choices in simple language, and keep the next step clear.

A dvanced Infrastructure Supporting Eye Care at Centre for Sight Infrastructure influences both safety and patient flow, especially for high-volume outpatient settings.

To support both the flow and the volume, the Centre for Sight facilities in Dwarka, Safdarjung Enclave, Preet Vihar, Gurugram Sector-29, and Noida boasts a large private super-specialty eye institute, with dedicated multiple floors, well-equipped examination and consultation chambers, modular operation theatres, along with casualty/trauma support.

From a care-delivery standpoint, these details matter because they affect waiting time management, pre-surgery work-ups, and post-procedure monitoring, all of which shape patient confidence in an advanced eye hospital in Delhi & the rest of North India.

A ccreditations, Compliance and Quality Standards at Centre for Sight In North India and especially Delhi NCR, where eye hospitals handle high outpatient volumes and a large number of planned procedures, quality is judged by process, how a hospital controls infection risk, documents clinical decisions, manages medicines, and follows up after treatment.

NABH’s Eye Care Organisations programme is built around this idea: it focuses on standardising patient safety and care delivery, including areas like infection prevention, documentation, and quality monitoring.

Centre for Sight centres, including the flagship location, Centre For Sight Safdarjung Enclave and Centre For Sight Dwarka, and many others, are NABH accredited, pointing to process-driven care, protocols, audits, and standardisation, rather than ad-hoc delivery.

In Northern parts of India, including Delhi NCR, where patients increasingly compare providers on clarity, safety, and continuity, Centre for Sight is positioning its network around organised, specialist-led care rather than one-time consultations.

Centre for Sight continues to be counted among the names people consider when they search for a trusted eye hospital in Delhi.

The focus, as reflected across its Delhi NCR & North India centres, is on keeping eye care consistent from first evaluation to treatment planning and follow-up, so patients can make decisions with clearer information and stronger clinical support.

