Chiefs' Chris Jones deactivates social media after costly mistake in loss to Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones decided to deactivate his social media accounts this week after the effort by the Kansas City Chiefs' star pass rusher was called into question in the final seconds of last week's loss in Jacksonville. HT Image

The Chiefs had just driven 86 yards to take the lead when Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars back downfield. They got help from a pass interference call in the end zone that set up first-and-goal with 23 seconds left — but with no timeouts left. Lawrence took a snap from center and got his foot stepped on by his right guard, sending him sprawling to the ground.

Jones appeared to be playing the pass and stood up on the play. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville quarterback scrambled to his feet and into the end zone, all while Jones stood watching, giving the Jaguars a 31-28 victory Monday night.

“You can't think that the guy is down. You can't think that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “You have to play the play. He knows. He's been around this a long time. That's really what it came down to.”

Jones said after the game that “I thought multiple times we had him.”

“We’ve just got to finish,” he continued. “We’ve got to finish. Multiple guys there that we’ve just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. Yeah, I put it on us as a defense. We’ve got to finish.”

That play was not the first time that Jones, who has been to six consecutive Pro Bowls, has been criticized this season.

In the Chiefs' season opener against the Chargers in Brazil, Patrick Mahomes & Co. had got them to within 27-21 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining, leaving it up to their defense to get the ball back. They sacked Justin Herbert for a big loss on second down, setting up third-and-14 at the Los Angeles 34 — and potentially good field position with a stop.

But on the ensuing pass play, Jones ducked inside the offensive tackle and lost containment, allowing Herbert to scoot around the right side. His 19-yard gain gave the Chargers a first down, and they were able to run out the clock from there.

“A lot of guys are harping on the play,” Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said of the Jaguars' go-ahead score on Monday night, “but you have to keep your eyes where they're supposed to be. Guys are just trying to play fast and make a play. I'm not harping too much on what the outside people are saying. Everybody is doing their job to the best of their ability.”

Jones has struggled to make much of an impact this season, though, thanks in part to countless double and triple teams. He has just seven tackles and one sack through the first five games, and six sacks total in his last 20 regular-season contests.

That's not exactly the kind of production the Chiefs envisioned when they signed him to a five-year, $158.75 million contract in March 2024, a deal that included $95 million guaranteed and made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are preparing to face the streaking Lions on Sunday night as they try to avoid a 2-4 start to the season.

“We're going to continue to bounce back,” Jones said Monday night. “We’ve got a quick week, quick turnover for the week coming up. I think this group will bounce back. I think we’re going to fix the errors that we can control, the penalties. Once we eliminate the penalties and play disciplined football, I think we’ll put ourselves in good position to win.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL