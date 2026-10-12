CM Dhami announces ₹1 crore for science festivals in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the fifth Border Hill District Children’s Science Festival at Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College in Mandalsera, Bageshwar. The two-day event, organised under the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), has brought together 240 selected young science participants from Chamoli, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Dhami announced ₹1 crore for the border district science festival and related programmes to encourage research and innovation. He also announced plans to connect the state’s STEM laboratories with artificial intelligence and establish a Lab on Wheels in every development block. Science and innovation centres will also be set up in all districts, he said.

The chief minister said the state government was promoting science- and technology-based education in schools, including artificial intelligence, robotics and drone technology. He said students needed to engage with modern technology to prepare for future challenges and opportunities.

During the festival, Dhami interacted with the young participants and answered their questions. He encouraged them to read widely, work on new ideas and continue asking questions. He said today’s young science enthusiasts could become the country’s scientists, engineers and researchers, and would have an important role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Dhami said science festivals in border and hill districts provide students with a platform to showcase their abilities and help develop scientific thinking, creativity and innovation. He urged them to draw inspiration from former President APJ Abdul Kalam and contribute to the development of the state and the country through science and research.

He also called for modern technology to be integrated into school education, including robotics and drones, and spoke about organising a conference on women’s development and science. He said technology was being used to encourage innovation, transparency in government services and smart agriculture. A Science City is being developed in Dehradun and a science centre in Champawat.

The chief minister also referred to efforts to promote local products through the House of Himalayas brand and encourage self-employment in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, beekeeping and homestays.

Four teachers, Kavita Harkotiya, Deep Chand Joshi, Harimohan Aithani and Khayali Datt, were honoured for their contributions to science.