CM Dhami Hands Over Financial Assistance to Families of Deceased UPNL Employees

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday handed over cheques of ₹50 lakh each to the families of three UPNL employees who died in separate road accidents while on duty. The assistance was provided under the Corporate Salary Package scheme facilitated through Punjab National Bank. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presents financial assistance cheques to the families of UPNL employees who died in road accidents.

The deceased employees were Brijesh Kumar, posted with the Electricity Distribution Division in Jaspur; Tasleem, posted with BRIDCUL Dehradun; and Sanjeev Kumar, posted with the Electricity Distribution Division in Haridwar. Their deaths occurred in separate accidents in November 2024, January 2025, and February 2025, respectively.

The Chief Minister said that while financial assistance cannot compensate for the loss of life, it can provide crucial support to the families during difficult times. He emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring a secure and dignified working environment for all employees, including contractual and UPNL staff, along with adequate welfare measures for their families.

Under the Corporate Salary Package initiative, the Uttarakhand government has partnered with various banks to provide multiple facilities and insurance benefits to government, semi-government, and UPNL employees. The scheme ensures that in the event of an employee’s accidental death, the dependents receive financial support. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Punjab National Bank for extending this facility to UPNL workers.

Senior officials present at the event included Chief Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Secretary Deependra Chaudhary, Additional Secretary Manmohan Mainali, Major General (Retd.) Shammi Sabharwal, UPNL Managing Director, J.N.S. Bisht, and senior PNB officials, including Zonal Head Anupam, Deputy General Manager Abhinandan, and AGM Ajit Kumar Upadhyay.