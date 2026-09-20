CM Dhami says youth to get education, jobs in Uttarakhand to curb migration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government is focusing on creating education, employment and skill development opportunities within the state so that young people do not have to migrate in search of better prospects. By focusing on skill development and innovative programs, he aims to build a prosperous future that prevents migration and fosters local talent, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a developed India. (@pushkardhami X)

Addressing a youth and student dialogue programme at a private hotel in Kashipur on Saturday, Dhami said the government aims to ensure that no talented student is left behind due to a lack of opportunities. More than 1,400 students from 17 schools participated in the programme, during which the chief minister heard their views and suggestions and discussed the role of young people in achieving the goal of a developed India.

Dhami said the youth have new ideas, out-of-the-box thinking and the determination to achieve their goals. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, he said young people would play a key role in translating the vision into reality.

The chief minister highlighted government initiatives in education and technology, including the expansion of the virtual classroom network, 189 Atal Utkrisht schools and the implementation of an NCERT-based curriculum in government schools. He also said a science city, described as the country’s fifth-largest, is being developed in Dehradun, while technology centres will be opened in every district.

Responding to students’ questions, Dhami said a youth commission would work to create employment opportunities and connect young people with government services after they complete their education. He said an Agniveer Cell was being formed to support the future of Agniveer soldiers.

The chief minister also discussed artificial intelligence, cybercrime, corruption and skill development. He said the government was promoting startups, innovation, demand-based skills and employment opportunities to encourage young people to become job creators.

Dhami urged students to work hard, study diligently and maintain confidence in themselves. He also asked them to stay away from drugs and encourage their peers to do the same. On corruption, he reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy and advised citizens to register complaints through toll-free number 1064 or the relevant mobile application.