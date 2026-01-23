CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the eve of his birth anniversary, remembering him as one of India’s greatest and most inspiring freedom fighters. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public programme.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Netaji’s exceptional leadership, courage and vision gave a new direction and renewed energy to India’s freedom movement. He noted that Netaji’s life continues to serve as a powerful source of inspiration for generations of Indians, particularly the youth.

CM Dhami said that as the founder and supreme commander of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to the nation’s independence. He emphasised that Netaji’s sacrifices, relentless struggle and unparalleled contribution to the freedom of the country will always be remembered with pride and respect.

Describing Netaji as a symbol of patriotism, leadership and indomitable courage, the Chief Minister said that his ideals and values will continue to guide and motivate future generations in their service to the nation.