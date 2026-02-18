Delhi Approves ₹802 Crore Road Redevelopment Project Covering 400 km

The Delhi government has approved a road redevelopment project worth ₹802.18 crore to upgrade nearly 400 kilometres of roads across 45 Assembly constituencies. The works will cover more than 241 major roads and will be implemented by the Public Works Department (PWD). Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha X)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project is being undertaken with financial support from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) of the Government of India. Of the total outlay, ₹643.36 crore will be funded through CRIF, while ₹158.82 crore will be borne by the Delhi government.

According to officials, the roads will be developed under a “wall-to-wall carpeting” model, under which resurfacing and strengthening will be carried out across the full width of the road rather than limited patchwork repairs. The approach is intended to enhance durability and ensure uniform quality across entire stretches.

The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year. Works will be executed in phases to minimise traffic disruption.

Officials said each road will undergo a technical assessment, including examination of the base layer, strengthening where required, drainage improvement and final surfacing as per prescribed engineering standards. The administration stated that improving drainage will also help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon.

The Chief Minister said that repairing isolated potholes or central sections of roads has often led to repeated deterioration. “The objective is to provide a long-term solution rather than temporary repairs,” she said, adding that comprehensive resurfacing would also help reduce dust generated from damaged road surfaces.

Road dust is considered a significant contributor to particulate matter in the Capital, particularly during dry months. The government said that strengthening and sealing road surfaces across full widths is expected to reduce loose soil and airborne dust caused by vehicular movement.

The roads identified for upgradation include August Kranti Marg in Malviya Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg in Kalkaji, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Greater Kailash, Dr K.N. Katju Marg in Rohini, Shamnath Marg in Chandni Chowk, D.B. Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, ESI Hospital Road in Shahdara, Tanga Stand Road in Seemapuri, Preet Vihar Road, Patparganj Road, Khichripur Road, Khudiram Bose Road, Khajuri Flyover, Gokalpuri Flyover, Zero Pusta Road, Seelampur Road and Loni Road, among others.

Officials noted that around 150 kilometres of roads were constructed or strengthened last year using similar technology.

The government said the current initiative forms part of a broader infrastructure programme aimed at improving road safety, traffic flow and urban service delivery across the Capital. Monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to track implementation and adherence to timelines.