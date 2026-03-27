Dhami meets PM Modi, invites him to Uttarakhand; discusses infrastructure, tourism push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for the Centre’s continued support to the state’s development and extending an invitation for an official visit to Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Dhami highlighted key infrastructure and connectivity projects supported by the Centre, including assistance for Haridwar Kumbh 2027, approvals for road and rail projects, and support for heli services during the Char Dham Yatra. He also thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning projects such as the Dehradun Ring Road, Rishikesh underground electrification, and the Dehradun–Mussoorie road.

The Chief Minister briefed Modi on ongoing efforts to position Uttarakhand as a global wedding and tourism destination, with locations such as Rishikesh, Dehradun and Triyuginarayan gaining traction. He also outlined initiatives to promote winter tourism and spiritual economic zones in select regions.

Dhami requested the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System to Haridwar and Rishikesh, along with support for defence manufacturing hubs in the state. He also proposed key connectivity projects, including the Delhi–Haldwani Expressway and expansion of regional airstrips.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to strengthen rail connectivity, including early inauguration of sections of the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line and new proposed links to hill districts.

Highlighting state initiatives, Dhami said over 6,000 homestays have been registered to boost tourism, while schemes such as solar self-employment and startup support are contributing to rural livelihoods.

He also invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for major upcoming projects, including the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway and Tehri Pumped Storage Plant.