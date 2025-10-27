Shweta Roy Joins DPIFF Advisory Board to Champion Women’s Empowerment and Cultural Representation in Cinema DPIFF Announces Shweta Roy as an Advisory Board Member, Strengthening Its Legacy of Excellence in Indian Cinema

Mumbai, October 2025: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), India’s prestigious film festival and award ceremony, has announced the appointment of Shweta Roy, Founder and Director of SR Queens Media Pvt. Ltd., to its Advisory Board. This appointment aligns with DPIFF’s mission to honour and promote Indian art, culture, and cinema on the global stage.

Guided by the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, DPIFF has evolved into a benchmark of artistic excellence and continues to celebrate the work of Indian filmmakers and artists.

Shweta Roy is the Founder and Managing Director of SR Queens Media Pvt. Ltd., which organizes the Mrs. India Queen pageant. She has also been involved in mentoring women through development and leadership programs.

Commenting on her appointment, Shweta Roy said, “It is an honour to be part of an institution that celebrates the legacy of Indian cinema. I look forward to contributing to DPIFF’s work in promoting storytelling and cultural representation.”

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, added: “We are pleased to welcome Shweta Roy to the Advisory Board. Her experience in leadership and initiatives supporting women bring an additional perspective to DPIFF’s mission of celebrating Indian cinema and culture.”

DPIFF has showcased cultural and cinematic projects across India, promoting initiatives under the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture. Shweta Roy’s inclusion reinforces the festival’s commitment to diversity, representation, and global engagement.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will be held on 29th and 30th October in Mumbai, featuring short film screenings, masterclasses with industry veterans, panel discussions, and cultural showcases.

With this appointment, DPIFF continues to uphold its mission of recognising artistic excellence and supporting cultural initiatives in Indian cinema.