Easy EMI Options to Improve Home Affordability

Tile shopping in South India has become more flexible. KAG Tiles has introduced a flexible EMI payment option across its retail network and online store, making it easier for families to design their homes without financial stress. KAG Tiles has introduced flexible EMI payment options, making premium tiles accessible to middle-income families in South India. (KAG Tiles)

Empowering the Modern Indian Buyer

With the new financing schemes, customers have more flexibility when balancing quality, design, and budget. Whether you’re renovating a kitchen, upgrading a bathroom, or building a new home, KAG Tiles helps make premium products more accessible.

From Luxury to Accessibility

Collections such as vitrified tiles, designer wall tiles, and quality finishes—once seen as luxury items—are now accessible to middle-income families and first-time homeowners through EMI plans.

Digital & In-Store Integration

The EMI facility is available both on the KAG online store and in physical showrooms, offering a seamless experience with swift approvals and minimal documentation. Customers can shop online or offline with the same financial flexibility.

Confidence for Customers, Growth for Dealers

This move has boosted consumer confidence, helping customers make faster purchase decisions while enjoying greater satisfaction. Dealers benefit too, with increased footfalls, better order sizes, and loyalty— powered by KAG’s innovative tile shopping experience.

Driving Growth in Tier 2 and 3 Markets

The easy EMI initiative is proving popular in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where financial flexibility may often shape buying decisions. With more families now able to access premium tiles in South India, sales growth has increased and brand leadership strengthened.

Part of a Larger Digital Push

The EMI scheme complements KAG’s digital-first approach, including its e-commerce platform and the KAG Visualiser Tool that allows customers to preview tiles in real spaces before buying.

A Step Towards the Future

By combining affordability with digital innovation, KAG Tiles is not just selling tiles—it is helping make dream homes a reality for many Indians, one installment at a time.

