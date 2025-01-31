Experience AI-powered productivity in the new OPPO Reno13 5G

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly integrating into every aspect of our lives and our smartphones can’t be left behind. The new OPPO Reno13 5G leverages the power of ColorOS 15 and a host of innovative AI features to open up a world of opportunities in terms of what you can do with your smartphone. The OPPO Reno13 5G: Your new AI smartphone

The OPPO Reno13 5G looks good and has been built to last with high levels of durability using an aerospace-grade aluminum frame with one-piece sculpted glass and ultra-thin bezels for a premium look. Its vibrant 6.59-inch display paired with a 120 Hz Smart Adaptive Screen delivers crystal-clear visuals while a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor ensures a smooth and responsive performance. A massive 5,600 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM ensures minimum downtime. Let’s take a detailed look at how the OPPO Reno13 5G uses the power of AI to enhance your productivity.

Leverage AI to capture precious moments

Capture the moments as you live them with AI LivePhoto

If you are among those who like to capture life’s precious moments on your smartphone, this is just the phone for you as it features a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 8MP Ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP monochrome camera, which come together to create scroll-stopping images. Now, imagine capturing not just a single photo, but a vibrant 2K video clip of the moment leading up to and following your shot with high-definition real-time capture. With AI LivePhoto, the camera intelligently reduces handshakes, ensuring smooth, professional-looking photos. What you get is a 2K ultra-clear video that enables you to select and edit any frame.

Become a pro photographer

With the AI magic from AI Studio, you can transform an ordinary photo into a series of extraordinary portraits.

The OPPO Reno13 5G features a suite of powerful GenAI tools that allow you to create magic on your photos with a simple screen tap. AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection, Remover, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Best Face allow you to enhance your images with a single tap effortlessly. OPPO AI enables you to optimize still frames for ProXDR displaying 1.07 billion colors, making every visual come to life. You can even add filters, or convert your AI LivePhotos into captivating GIFs to share with friends and family as memes. To double the fun, you can add custom watermarks, photo frames, and text patterns to personalize moments and make them even more special. With the AI magic from AI Studio, you can transform an ordinary photo into a series of extraordinary portraits borrowing from multiple themes like vintage, fantasy, Sci-Fi, and even claymation. The OPPO Reno13 5G even supports underwater shooting at a maximum depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes, thanks to IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance!

Sharing made easy

Sharing content across devices, whether for work or fun, has never been simpler. Using the all-new Tap-to-Share feature, this model is among the first Android devices to support direct sharing of LivePhotos with iOS devices (with NFC capability). It also offers support for AI LivePhoto sharing across popular social media platforms. This makes it easier than ever before to share content between friends, family, and followers.

Everywhere connectivity

AI LinkBoost 2.0 and SignalBoost X1 Chip work in tandem to optimise Wi-Fi connection.

Say goodbye to frustrating dropped calls and slow internet speeds on your mobile phone. Two technologies – AI LinkBoost 2.0 and SignalBoost X1 Chip work in tandem to intelligently optimise your Wi-Fi connection, ensuring seamless connectivity even in challenging environments. A TÜV Rheinland Performance Certification validates a high-performance network experience, so you can stay connected wherever you go.

Unleash your productivity

The smartphone has passed OPPO’s 60-month fluency testing.

Enhance your productivity with OPPO’s latest ColorOS 15, packed with sophisticated AI-driven features. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, the Reno13 5G ensures smooth and efficient performance, while its 5,600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging keeps you going all day. The smartphone has passed OPPO’s 60-month fluency testing, promising reliable performance even after five years of rigorous use. The Documents app now includes AI Recording Summary, AI Rewrite, and Extract Chart, transforming your phone into a powerful work assistant. Need help with meeting notes? The AI Toolbox 2.0 features Screen Translator, AI Writer, AI Reply, and AI Recording Summary, which can record office meetings in English, Hindi, and Tamil for up to five hours, generating notes, summaries, and transcripts effortlessly.

Google Search redefined

Circle to Search with Google brings the power of AI to your fingertips, allowing you to instantly find anything on your screen with a simple long press of the home button or navigation bar. The Google Gemini app enables users to enhance their productivity and creativity through AI-powered interactions.

Verdict

The OPPO Reno13 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that blends AI-powered productivity, premium design, and advanced camera capabilities. With a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, 5,600mAh battery, and 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging, it ensures smooth performance and longevity. The AI-enhanced camera suite and smart productivity tools further elevate the experience, making it a great choice for those seeking innovation at an attractive price.

Pricing and offers

The device is on sale across OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

The OPPO Reno13 5G is exclusively designed for India and comes in two exciting colors: Ivory White and Luminescent Blue. The device is on sale across OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at ₹37,999 and ₹39,999, respectively.

Offers you can avail on mainline retail outlets and OPPO e-store:

• Own the Reno13 Series with EMIs starting at ₹2,111 per month

• Get 10 percent instant cashback using cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank

• Avail zero down payment plans for up to 12 months via Bajaj, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, and Home Credit

Offers you can avail on Flipkart:

• Get a bank discount of ₹3,799 on the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹3,999 on the 8GB + 256GB variant of the OPPO Reno13 5G. For the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G, avail at a discount of ₹4,999 on the 12GB + 256GB variant and ₹5,499 on the 12GB + 512GB variant

• Enjoy No-cost EMI options for up to 9 months with an SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, or Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

